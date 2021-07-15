Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is Bronson Point Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 7.0% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.22 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

