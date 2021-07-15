Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Set at $15.65 by Raymond James

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) received a $15.65 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

