Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

