AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (NYSE:MITT)

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MITT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $178.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITT. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

