ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AGESY opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

