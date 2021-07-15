Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $113.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:A traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.63. 1,218,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,493. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

