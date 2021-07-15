Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.15.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.