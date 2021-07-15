Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Head-To-Head Survey

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Albemarle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Albemarle and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 3 6 10 0 2.37 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albemarle presently has a consensus price target of $139.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.46%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Volatility & Risk

Albemarle has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albemarle and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.13 billion 6.81 $375.76 million $4.12 44.30 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 11.31% 9.66% 4.45% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albemarle beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets. It also provides cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based fire safety solutions; specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals for use in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling and completion fluids, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications; and other specialty chemicals, such as tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment provides hydroprocessing, isomerization, and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

