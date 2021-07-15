Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $719,066.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00314128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00128455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00170590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.