Alchemy Pay Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $719,066.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

