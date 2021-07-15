Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

