Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 852.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 665,320 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.3% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $113,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 387,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,606. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.17. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

