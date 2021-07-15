Algorand Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $58.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00250427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00036120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,600,894,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,124,912,170 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.