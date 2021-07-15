Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 11,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

