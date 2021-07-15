Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.20 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $730.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

