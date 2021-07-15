Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALST remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 1,141,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Allstar Health Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.