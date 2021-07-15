Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALST remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 1,141,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

