Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $201.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.37 million and the highest is $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $835.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 592,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,248. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $180.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

