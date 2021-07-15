Alpha Quark Token Trading Up 40.6% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00010804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $56.50 million and approximately $206.27 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00865901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,429,812 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

