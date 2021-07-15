Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $2,537.78 Average PT from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,537.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,564.74 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,399.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

