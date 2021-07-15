Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

