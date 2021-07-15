Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.55. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,468. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

