Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.87 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.