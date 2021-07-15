ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,777 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

