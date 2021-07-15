Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

