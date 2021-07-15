AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $8,331,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $578.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.53. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $305.00 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

