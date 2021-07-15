América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.
About América Móvil
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
