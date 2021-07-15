América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $15.90 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.