American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.