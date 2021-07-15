American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AAL stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
