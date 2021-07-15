American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.98

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 1794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

