American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. 10,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.