American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. American Express makes up 5.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.06. 93,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

