American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

