American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $281.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $282.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

