American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $174.00 at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,171,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.