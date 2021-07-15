Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 130,919 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.14% of Exponent worth $159,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

