Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 265,017 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 380.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $152,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,611.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 140,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $554.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -277.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.53 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

