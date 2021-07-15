Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $139.56 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $139,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.