Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $145.37 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,569 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Prudential Financial worth $145,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

