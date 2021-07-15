Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,235,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,227 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

USIG opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

