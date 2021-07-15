AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

