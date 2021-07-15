Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.37. 35,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,479. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

