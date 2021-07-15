Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $354,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,008. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

