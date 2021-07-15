Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 815 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 363,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

