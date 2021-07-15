Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 923 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.87. 391,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.