Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes $213,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

