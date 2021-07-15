Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,313. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

