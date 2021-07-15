Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 131,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

