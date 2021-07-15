Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $6.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

HPE stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 722,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 64,851 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

