Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $201.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

