Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

