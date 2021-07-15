Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $737.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.59 million and the highest is $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $659.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $334.59 and a 52 week high of $669.20.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

